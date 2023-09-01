Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.02

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.29. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 174,201 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $310.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.07 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,013 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,756.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 63,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.