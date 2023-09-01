Comparing Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alliance Entertainment and Greenlane, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenlane 0 2 0 0 2.00

Alliance Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.03%. Greenlane has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,073.91%. Given Greenlane’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenlane is more favorable than Alliance Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlane has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Greenlane shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Greenlane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Greenlane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Entertainment N/A -18.17% -3.11% Greenlane -115.75% -122.08% -78.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Greenlane’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Entertainment N/A N/A $860,000.00 N/A N/A Greenlane $137.09 million 0.02 -$115.76 million ($137.46) -0.01

Alliance Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenlane.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats Greenlane on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers gaming products, vinyl records, digital video discs and blu-rays, compact discs, and consumer products and collectibles. It also provides third party logistics products and services. The company distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

