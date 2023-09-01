Comparing Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMDPF) and Its Rivals

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena 0 1 0 0 2.00 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Competitors 1435 5004 4641 87 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 57.40%. Given Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena N/A N/A -0.21 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Competitors $36.03 billion $494.72 million 108.06

This table compares Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena N/A N/A N/A Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Competitors 28.54% 11.85% 1.09%

Summary

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena peers beat Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena on 11 of the 11 factors compared.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services. The company also provides leasing and factoring services for businesses, artisans, and professionals; and mid- and long-term lending, corporate finance, capital markets, and structured finance services. In addition, it offers investment banking products and services; foreign banking services; and custody and deposit services for dairy products on behalf of third parties. Further, the company develops and manages IT and telecommunication systems. The company was founded in 1472 and is headquartered in Siena, Italy.

