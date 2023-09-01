Comparing Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) & Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties 5.35% 1.09% 0.68% Douglas Emmett 6.36% 1.39% 0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Street Properties and Douglas Emmett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Douglas Emmett 3 4 3 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.21%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Douglas Emmett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $156.08 million 1.27 $1.09 million $0.08 24.00 Douglas Emmett $824.57 million 2.76 $97.14 million $0.33 41.41

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Franklin Street Properties pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett pays out 230.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Franklin Street Properties on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.