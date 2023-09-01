Comparing LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -15.30% -3.72% -2.95% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $596.58 million 3.58 -$118.70 million ($1.41) -22.91 Iris Energy $53.29 million 5.01 -$419.77 million N/A N/A

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Iris Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

LiveRamp presently has a consensus price target of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.75%. Iris Energy has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 79.01%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Summary

Iris Energy beats LiveRamp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of a data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

