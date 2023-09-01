Comparing Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) & Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eightco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eightco and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $57.19 million 0.03 -$47.26 million N/A N/A Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited $570.89 million 0.89 $362.12 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eightco and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Eightco has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eightco and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -177.63% -726.67% -107.14% Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited beats Eightco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors. The company also engages in the public markets, alternative, and real estate investment activities. In addition, it offers secretarial, financial consultancy, nominee, loan guarantee, money lending, asset management, property investment, securities trading, and fund management services. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited is a subsidiary of AP Emerald Limited.

