Contrasting Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) & Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Free Report) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Edify Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. 80.3% of Edify Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Forward Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Edify Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Air has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edify Acquisition N/A -35.65% 3.82% Forward Air 8.32% 22.82% 13.05%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Edify Acquisition and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Edify Acquisition and Forward Air, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edify Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Air 0 4 3 0 2.43

Forward Air has a consensus target price of $104.14, suggesting a potential upside of 47.05%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Edify Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edify Acquisition and Forward Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edify Acquisition N/A N/A $11.12 million N/A N/A Forward Air $1.97 billion 0.92 $193.19 million $5.66 12.51

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Edify Acquisition.

Summary

Forward Air beats Edify Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment also offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

