Contrasting First Advantage (NYSE:FA) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Repay and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 4 5 0 2.56 First Advantage 0 6 0 0 2.00

Repay currently has a consensus price target of $10.65, suggesting a potential upside of 15.51%. First Advantage has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.09%. Given Repay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than First Advantage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.4% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Repay and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -10.97% 7.12% 4.07% First Advantage 6.29% 12.88% 7.71%

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repay and First Advantage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $279.23 million 3.32 $12.84 million ($0.38) -24.26 First Advantage $779.42 million 2.60 $64.60 million $0.32 43.59

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Advantage beats Repay on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding, clearing and settlement, e-cash, and digital wallet through its proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. The company serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

