Contrasting Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) & Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Salesforce shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Salesforce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Salesforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -315.77% -385.47% -121.01% Salesforce 1.18% 5.75% 3.57%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $8.46 million 1.71 -$35.99 million ($16.81) -0.25 Salesforce $31.35 billion 6.88 $208.00 million $0.38 582.80

This table compares Motorsport Games and Salesforce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salesforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Motorsport Games and Salesforce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00 Salesforce 1 14 24 1 2.63

Salesforce has a consensus target price of $237.16, suggesting a potential upside of 7.09%. Given Salesforce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salesforce is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Volatility and Risk

Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salesforce has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Salesforce beats Motorsport Games on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale. In addition, its platform offering comprise a flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business apps with drag-and-drop tools; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, a system of engagement. The company's marketing services enables companies to plan, personalize, and optimize customer marketing journey and real time personalization and optimization; and commerce services, which empowers shopping experience across various points of commerce, such as mobile, web, social, and stores and provides click-to-code tools that offers customers to build and deploy solutions. Further, its analytics offering includes Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution for range of enterprise use cases and intelligent analytics with advanced AI models, spot trends, predict outcomes, timely recommendations, and take action from any device; and integration service including MuleSoft, an easy to connect data from any system to deliver connected experiences. Additionally, the company provides genie customer data cloud, a hyperscale real-time data platform that powers the customer 360 platform; vertical services to meet the needs of customers in industries, such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and others; and offers salesforce easy for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

