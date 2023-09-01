Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETFNew (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Trading Up 0.1%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETFNew (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 1,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETFNew Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

About Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETFNew

(Get Free Report)

The Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETFNew (OPPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between US equities, fixed income and cash based on broad market indicators determined by the adviser as opportunistic in pursuing long-term total return.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETFNew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETFNew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.