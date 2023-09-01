CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,866,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CoStar Group by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,766 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,849 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.