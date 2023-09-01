Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,081 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,032 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,370,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CATY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CATY opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

