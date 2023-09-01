Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,233 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of SJW Group worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in SJW Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SJW Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 7.89%. SJW Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

