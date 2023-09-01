Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 1.4 %

AUB stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

