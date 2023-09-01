Credit Suisse AG Buys 9,228 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 11.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 60,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. William Blair began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

