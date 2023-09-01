Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $84.56 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.85.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,361 shares of company stock worth $725,262 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

