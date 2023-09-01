Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $27.00 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

