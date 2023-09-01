Credit Suisse AG Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

