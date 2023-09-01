Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 161,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.30% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

