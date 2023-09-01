Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,373 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Cytokinetics worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $478,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $68,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $424,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,763.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,020 shares of company stock worth $2,993,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

