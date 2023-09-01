Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 165,903 Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Topgolf Callaway Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $208,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,471,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

MODG stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

