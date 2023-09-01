Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

