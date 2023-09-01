Credit Suisse AG Sells 36,267 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,267 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of SITE Centers worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 344,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499,604 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in SITE Centers by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after acquiring an additional 106,439 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITC stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.56.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

