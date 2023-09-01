Credit Suisse AG Sells 80,274 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 285,755,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $112,092,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $74,355,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

