Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 38,233 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,422 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38,233 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $301,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $327.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.41.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.