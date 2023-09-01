Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.23). 18,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 443,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Devolver Digital Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £81.18 million and a P/E ratio of -114.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.93.

Devolver Digital Company Profile

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

