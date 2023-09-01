Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Trading Up 0.2%

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 21,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 17,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were given a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

