Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EGBN. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $719.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $49.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

