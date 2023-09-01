Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $21.89 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patrick Whitesell sold 56,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,370,511.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,591.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,540 shares of company stock worth $20,492,551 over the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.