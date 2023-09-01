Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $206.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.30. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

