Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBY. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $206,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

