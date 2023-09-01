Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

NYSE SU opened at $33.87 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $3,367,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.40%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

