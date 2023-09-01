Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELS opened at $66.96 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.