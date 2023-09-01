Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Shares Down 1.3%

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 582.06 ($7.34) and last traded at GBX 582.06 ($7.34). Approximately 23,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 60,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.44).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 589.23. The company has a market capitalization of £530.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 0.65.

