Financial Analysis: TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) vs. Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A TRX Gold $15.09 million 7.19 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -39.16

This table compares Corvus Gold and TRX Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TRX Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRX Gold has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 231.97%.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% TRX Gold -9.55% -11.99% -8.65%

Summary

TRX Gold beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.