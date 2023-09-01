Financial Survey: IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) & Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX)

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) and Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Starbox Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $41.10 million 0.85 -$4.47 million ($0.31) -7.31 Starbox Group $7.19 million 17.69 $3.60 million N/A N/A

Starbox Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IZEA Worldwide.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -14.50% -8.23% -6.84% Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Starbox Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IZEA Worldwide and Starbox Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Starbox Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Starbox Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starbox Group beats IZEA Worldwide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers. It primarily sells influencer marketing and custom content campaigns through sales team and platforms, as well as IZEA Exchange BrandGraph, and Shake platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company operates GETBATS website and mobile app that feature cash rebates from merchants in over 20 industries, such as automotive, beauty and health, books and media, electronics, fashion, food and beverages, groceries and pets, home and living, and sports and entertainment; SEEBATS website and mobile app, a video streaming platform, which designs and optimizes online advertisements, and distribute advertisements for various industries, including luxury property development, medical services, retail jewelry sales, and real estate agencies; and PAYBATS websites and mobile app, an e-payment solution that provides payment solutions to merchants. In addition, it offers network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

