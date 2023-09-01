First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Solar

Insider Activity at First Solar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,525 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $189.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average of $195.58.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.