Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 465 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 465 ($5.86). 46,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 90,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £540.66 million, a PE ratio of 2,214.29 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 457.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 433.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is 9,523.81%.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

