Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Trading Down 3.1%

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 465 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 465 ($5.86). 46,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 90,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.05).

Foresight Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 457.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 433.04. The company has a market capitalization of £540.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,214.29 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Foresight Group alerts:

Foresight Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,523.81%.

About Foresight Group

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.