FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 357.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,012 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of FREYR Battery worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 64,191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter worth $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FREYR Battery by 43.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 91,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

