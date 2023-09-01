FY2023 Earnings Forecast for UGE International Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of UGE International in a research note issued on Monday, August 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Shares of UGE opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. UGE International has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$1.89.

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

