FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Summit Financial Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

SMMF stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $360.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jill S. Upson purchased 1,850 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at $54,755.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

