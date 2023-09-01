FY2024 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Lifted by Wedbush

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.07. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $76.45 on Thursday. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

