FY2024 EPS Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.65). The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.53) per share.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $29.91 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,234,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,574,235 shares of company stock valued at $54,622,379. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.