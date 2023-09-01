FY2024 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Target in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.85. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TGT opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 52 week low of $120.75 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

