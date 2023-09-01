GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Shares Down 20.9%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 309,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,062,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

GD Culture Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GD Culture Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GD Culture Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of GD Culture Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

