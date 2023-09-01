GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Shares Down 20.9%

Shares of GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) were down 20.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 309,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,062,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

GD Culture Group Trading Down 20.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GD Culture Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GD Culture Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of GD Culture Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

