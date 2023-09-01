General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

