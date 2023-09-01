GENinCode (LON:GENI) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.67 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.67 ($0.16). 11,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 167,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

GENinCode Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £12.14 million, a P/E ratio of -211.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 4.81.

GENinCode Company Profile

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

