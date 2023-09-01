GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.72.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Shares of GFL opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -5.81%.
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
